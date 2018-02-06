Journalists Fight To “Own” Mnangagwa’s Wife

By Langton Ncube| Journalists from the mainstream media are fighting to “own” the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa,a local online publication has reported.

State Media journalists have begun fighting those from the private media over Mrs Mnangagwa.

NewsDay reporter, Blessed Mhlanga was on Monday seen leading the pack owing to his stint as the Midlands Bureau for Newsday which made him close to the first lady well before her November 2017 ascension.

Mhlanga, according to newspaper has since the November been shadowing Mrs Mnangagwa acting as her defacto media liaison officer.

Mhlanga was recently tasked with organising a high tea between female media practitioners and the first lady and his approach raised questions.

“Blessed left journalists from the state media and filled the list with people from privately owned newspapers. The first lady had to instruct him to change the list or the high tea would be cancelled,” the source said.

Mhlanga is said to have given talking points to all attending journalists ordering them to stick to the script.

“A number of talking points was drafted and circulated to journalists in a Whatsapp group dominated by Mhlanga whose username has the moniker Bhuru. He ordered the women around telling them what to ask,” our source said.

The high tea which drew various personalities in the media from talk show host Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Nyaradzo Makombe and other top women in the media had all signs of tension written over it.

According to well-placed voices in the media, there are two camps of scribes surrounding the first lady.

There is a group which is led by Blessed Mhlanga comprising mostly of private media journalists and the other one led by Kudzai Gumbo (who was conspicuous by her absence at the high tea with reports that she is in Dubai) involving those from the state media.

Auxillia Mnangagwa`s goodwill in the public stands at risk as scribes trip over each other trying to impress her.

Observers say the competition to appease her is the reason why her every move has been captured by the media, including simple acts like buying fruit.