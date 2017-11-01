Jumbo Crashes Kariba Hunter To Death

By Staff Reporter– A Kariba based professional hunter has been crashed by an elephant.

The hunter James Mackenzie died on Sunday after his car, a Honda Fit, was crashed by a charging elephant near Nyamhunga High School on Sunday evening.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a road accident with elephant occurred in Kariba and the driver died on the spot. Unfortunately, the late driver is a professional hunter,” he said.

“We do not celebrate the death of any human being and officials had to shoot the injured elephant. It is an accident that was reported to the police.

“We call upon communities to keep a distance from animals as no one can predict the behaviour of these animals no matter how much we domesticate them,”he said.