JUNTA IN: Chinotimba Grace Mugabe’s “First Born Child” Faces The Zanu PF Boot

1

By Paul Nyathi | Self confessed dramatic die hard ZANU PF supporter and parliamentarian Joseph Chinotimba may just be the next one to be dismissed from the party and parliament.

The ZANU PF aligned Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Manicaland Province has been called petitioned to dismiss the erstwhile parliamentarian on allegations that he is part of the unwanted G40 ZANU PF faction.

In a letter provided to ZimEye.com addressed to the chairman of the War Veterans Association Chairman in Manicaland Province, members of the Association claim that Chimotimba openly declared that he will never recognise the Emmerson Mnangagwa led givernment.

The veterans claim that when the G40 expelled some members of the war veterans association Chinotimba joined in the celebrations and denounced some of the current leaders of the association.

According to the letter Chinotimba declared himself former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s first born child.

The veterans further claim that Chinotimba is blocking some war veterans from being incorporated into the party leadership structure.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from Chinotimba on the allegations were not successful at the time of writing.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Bluntboy

    This is good news as it paves way for the criminal coup gvt to be kicked out of office through the ballot so that they can stage another coup after which the AU,sadc and the world can take action