JUNTA IN: Chinotimba Grace Mugabe’s “First Born Child” Faces The Zanu PF Boot

By Paul Nyathi | Self confessed dramatic die hard ZANU PF supporter and parliamentarian Joseph Chinotimba may just be the next one to be dismissed from the party and parliament.

The ZANU PF aligned Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Manicaland Province has been called petitioned to dismiss the erstwhile parliamentarian on allegations that he is part of the unwanted G40 ZANU PF faction.

In a letter provided to ZimEye.com addressed to the chairman of the War Veterans Association Chairman in Manicaland Province, members of the Association claim that Chimotimba openly declared that he will never recognise the Emmerson Mnangagwa led givernment.

The veterans claim that when the G40 expelled some members of the war veterans association Chinotimba joined in the celebrations and denounced some of the current leaders of the association.

According to the letter Chinotimba declared himself former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s first born child.

The veterans further claim that Chinotimba is blocking some war veterans from being incorporated into the party leadership structure.

ZimEye.com efforts to get a comment from Chinotimba on the allegations were not successful at the time of writing.