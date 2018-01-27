JUNTA LATEST: Ngarivhume Mobilises The Church For Change

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume addressed a group of pastors at a PNZ event in Masvingo. An enthusiastic group had gathered to hear for themselves a vision that has taken the nation by storm.

The TZ President as the founding patron narrated the journey that PNZ has travelled praying for this nation. He said after receiving the vision it was not possible to wish it away as it was like fire shut up in his bones. As more people joined in prayer Transform Zimbabwe as a Christian political party was birthed. God revealed what was going to happen in the run up to the 2018 elections and everything has now been fulfilled.

Ngarivhume added that the problem of Zimbabwe has been a problem of bad political leadership. He indicated that dependency on evil spiritual power has been on the centre of this bad leadership. Winning the spiritual battle has been the hallmark of the TZ – PNZ relationship.

The TZ President revealed that all the sudden changes witnessed last year in the country were a result of serious prayers by faithful partners. He said Mugabe was a Red Sea which has already been crossed and Mnangagwa was the Jordan river which was now easier to cross. He indicated that this year the nation will cross it in style.

In conclusion, Ngarivhume he encouraged pastors to participate in the coming elections. He said its now time for a new generation to take over political offices from councillors to the national presidency.

