JUNTA LATEST: Ngarivhume Mobilises The Church For Change

2

Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume addressed a group of pastors at a PNZ event in Masvingo. An enthusiastic group had gathered to hear for themselves a vision that has taken the nation by storm.

The TZ President as the founding patron narrated the journey that PNZ has travelled praying for this nation. He said after receiving the vision it was not possible to wish it away as it was like fire shut up in his bones. As more people joined in prayer Transform Zimbabwe as a Christian political party was birthed. God revealed what was going to happen in the run up to the 2018 elections and everything has now been fulfilled.

Ngarivhume added that the problem of Zimbabwe has been a problem of bad political leadership. He indicated that dependency on evil spiritual power has been on the centre of this bad leadership. Winning the spiritual battle has been the hallmark of the TZ – PNZ relationship.

The TZ President revealed that all the sudden changes witnessed last year in the country were a result of serious prayers by faithful partners. He said Mugabe was a Red Sea which has already been crossed and Mnangagwa was the Jordan river which was now easier to cross. He indicated that this year the nation will cross it in style.

In conclusion, Ngarivhume he encouraged pastors to participate in the coming elections. He said its now time for a new generation to take over political offices from councillors to the national presidency.

TZ Communications
#pullingtogether

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Visionary

    Well done, our visionary future President. You are anointed. Tell ED and the Junta that come 2018 elections they are out.

  • Zvichapera

    This is what we call the danger of a single sided story. The Church should also acknowledge that it is complicit to ZANU PF thuggery, by even perpetrating deceit and making God’s Holy message a mockery. Now we have Christians who are in the Church for money by hook or crook. We desperately need a new and relevant value system. Zimbabwe is in conflict with itself.