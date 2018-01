A #bloodymilitarycoup with #illegal #detentions & #widespread #torture cannot be a “peaceful transition” by any stretch of the imagination. Never ever. The time for telling the #truth about the #coup has come & you will not do anything about it because it’s far bigger than you! https://t.co/w9Y0VSLCWE

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 29, 2018