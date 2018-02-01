JUNTA LATEST: UK Top Envoy Smells Blood In Harare

Ray Nkosi |A top British government official currently in Harare on a fact finding mission, smelt blood earlier this morning as members of the opposition led by Joice Mujuru were attacked.

Mujuru the leader of the National People’s Party and her security team some badly injured had to seek medical attention after the violent attack apparently by Zanu PF supporters and members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

Harriet Baldwin, the new Minister for Africa for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development for the United Kingdom landed today on her first trip since she was appointed.

Baldwin was holed up in a meeting with Zimbabwe government officials when the attacks took place.

This is also the second visit by a UK Minister for Africa since President Emmerson Mnangagwa became came to power in November.

The first visit was by Baldwin’s predecessor, Rory Stewart who visited Zimbabwe just two days after the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

“I am looking forward to meeting a wide range of Zimbabweans and hearing from them about the huge potential their country holds and the challenges that must be faced ahead of elections later this year,” said the top UK envoy.

“The past few months have seen momentous change in Zimbabwe and it is a privilege to visit at such a pivotal time,”said Minister Baldwin.

“The UK has a longstanding relationship with Zimbabwe and we are committed to working with the government of Zimbabwe for a bright, prosperous and hopeful future for all Zimbabweans,”the UK envoy said.