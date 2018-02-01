JUNTA LATEST: UK Top Envoy Smells Blood In Harare

Ray Nkosi |A top British government official currently in Harare on a fact finding mission, smelt blood earlier this morning as members of the opposition led by Joice Mujuru were attacked.

Mujuru the leader of the National People’s Party and her security team some badly injured had to seek medical attention after the violent attack apparently by Zanu PF supporters and members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

Harriet Baldwin, the new Minister for Africa for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development for the United Kingdom landed today on her first trip since she was appointed.

Baldwin was holed up in a meeting with Zimbabwe government officials when the attacks took place.

This is also the second visit by a UK Minister for Africa since President Emmerson Mnangagwa became came to power in November.

The first visit was by Baldwin’s predecessor, Rory Stewart who visited Zimbabwe just two days after the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

“I am looking forward to meeting a wide range of Zimbabweans and hearing from them about the huge potential their country holds and the challenges that must be faced ahead of elections later this year,” said the top UK envoy.

“The past few months have seen momentous change in Zimbabwe and it is a privilege to visit at such a pivotal time,”said Minister Baldwin.

“The UK has a longstanding relationship with Zimbabwe and we are committed to working with the government of Zimbabwe for a bright, prosperous and hopeful future for all Zimbabweans,”the UK envoy said.

  • Stop-A-Thief

    Zanu PF will always be a violent party packed with blood-thirsty rascals and thieving bastards.

  • Zvichapera

    What may dissapoint many is that Harriet Baldwin is not here for the welfare of Zimbabweans, but for the welfare and intetests of the British, centred on selfishness. I will never trust the British, never.

  • Cde Chaurura

    Blood-thirsty rascals are in almost every Party. They are not easy to screen out.

  • Dr. Chatunga

    one of them is now a president!

  • Cde Chaurura

    Are you talking about the guy who said he wanted the death Penalty to be abolished and refused to under-sign any execution while he was Minister of justice?
    The same who chased away the other guy who was propagating for executions to resume?