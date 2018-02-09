JUST IN- Mnangagwa Angry For The Obvious, Mwonzora Speaks

By Douglas Mwonzora| Yesterday we began a two day workshop which is dealing with managing effective coalitions and elections in Africa. We also received great lessons on how the Kenyan opposition was able to stop the manipulation of the election process by their government.

I have found this to be of great benefit to our party and I will share this with our Anti-Rigging team. We have also received drilling on how the Gambian opposition managed their coalition to defeat their dictator. It is wise that we learn from those that have succeeded.

So many things have been said about this meeting which are not true. Emmerson Mnangagwa was angry that this meeting is taking place. I don’t care about Mnangagwa. However always know that what makes Zanu PF mad is good for us.

Why shouldn’t we learn how other opposition parties or alliances won in thier countries? At this point there is no reason why the opposition should attack each other. There is no reason why we in the party must be at each other’s throat because of a meeting which is clearly beneficial to the MDCT. As agreed between the three Vice Presidents and myself at our meeting in Monday I am bringing my report of the workshop to the Standing Committee.

I am aware of the confusion that is now within the party regarding who exactly the president appointed as Acting President. A party like ours must never have that confusion. As Secretary General I will communicate the Party position to you once I have spoken to all the leaders concerned. There are false reports being generated against leadership. This is the work of the state to divide us. The state wants to sponsor violence amongst ourselves. We must resist that. There is no reason why anybody must plot violence on other people. Tiri vana vaSave tese.

I therefore call upon those involved to stop forthwith. Violence has undesirable consequencies.

Our party is governed by our constitution. That is the document we are going to follow. It is important that we keep our eyes on the ball. This is the time to unite. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.