JUST IN- Mnangagwa Angry For The Obvious, Mwonzora Speaks

7

By Douglas Mwonzora| Yesterday we began a two day workshop which is dealing with managing effective coalitions and elections in Africa. We also received great lessons on how the Kenyan opposition was able to stop the manipulation of the election process by their government.

I have found this to be of great benefit to our party and I will share this with our Anti-Rigging team. We have also received drilling on how the Gambian opposition managed their coalition to defeat their dictator. It is wise that we learn from those that have succeeded.

So many things have been said about this meeting which are not true. Emmerson Mnangagwa was angry that this meeting is taking place. I don’t care about Mnangagwa. However always know that what makes Zanu PF mad is good for us.

Why shouldn’t we learn how other opposition parties or alliances won in thier countries? At this point there is no reason why the opposition should attack each other. There is no reason why we in the party must be at each other’s throat because of a meeting which is clearly beneficial to the MDCT. As agreed between the three Vice Presidents and myself at our meeting in Monday I am bringing my report of the workshop to the Standing Committee.

I am aware of the confusion that is now within the party regarding who exactly the president appointed as Acting President. A party like ours must never have that confusion. As Secretary General I will communicate the Party position to you once I have spoken to all the leaders concerned. There are false reports being generated against leadership. This is the work of the state to divide us. The state wants to sponsor violence amongst ourselves. We must resist that. There is no reason why anybody must plot violence on other people. Tiri vana vaSave tese.

 

I therefore call upon those involved to stop forthwith. Violence has undesirable consequencies.

Our party is governed by our constitution. That is the document we are going to follow. It is important that we keep our eyes on the ball. This is the time to unite. Together we will win. Victory is Certain.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • hombre

    Mwonzora first sort out your house first

  • tongesai

    There is no guarantee that victory is certain Mwonzora. Opposition alliance has been elusive for quite a long time. What can stop the opposition from uniting once and for all. Greed and personal egos. Right now problems in primaries.ED ndiye watava naye isu. He is making moves to stabilize the economy imi muchiita maWorkshops kuS.A.

  • Nehanda

    Well said. Chiichamurikuitirawo vanhu. Greed people. Workshop and workshop kuti donor aburitse mari mugo share. Kune ma MPs ari mu parliament venyu makamboitirawo chii constituency yenyu nemari dzema donor. Asi imi dzimba nemota zvatinozoshamiswa kana moita ma divorce kuti makazviwanepi.Some of you people vari ku opposition you are richer than minister arimuhurumende macho nemari dza donor

  • Tafirenyika

    The dodgy Dougie is at it again. The debilitating confusion engulfing his movement has nothing to do with President Mnangagwa. It is purely an internal matter and it must, thus, be located in there. It is not only the Herald, which has revealed the political chasms defining the dodgy Dougie´s organisation, but other papers have also done so. The cadaverous state in which his party is, as if to symbolise Tsvangirai´s fast deteriorating health, does not need ED to influence its fast approaching political interment. The dodgy Dougie should face reality and admit that Morgan, like his mentor Mugabe, messed up his succession plan, if ever he had any.

  • Grace Mugabe hure

    Ndochokwadi ka icho

  • Grace Mugabe hure

    Biti is greedy . Akaba Kare uyo achiri kuda kungoba chete. Power hungry stupid fat guy

  • Everfaithful

    Kj kkk kkk meeting yabaya panyama nhete iyi .