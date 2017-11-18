Justice Kamocha Retires At 70 | 5 YEARS YOUNGER THAN MNANGAGWA

Staff Reporter| Respected Bulawayo judicial judge Justice Lawrence Kamocha has retired from the High Court bench after nearly 50 years of service to the nation.

Justice Kamocha joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on September 1, 1970 as a court interpreter and retired on the 15th of November 2017 on the day of his 70th birthday after 47 years of service in the Justice Ministry.

Justice Kamocha joined the courts as a court interpreter due to his proficiency in nine languages.

He studied law and rose through the ranks to become a judge of the High Court.

At independence in 1980, Justice Kamocha was sworn in as a magistrate and he worked in various parts of the country, including Beitbridge, Bulawayo and Hwange before being appointed Chief Magistrate of Zimbabwe.

He was appointed judge of the Administrative Court in 1993 and later joined the High Court bench in 1997.