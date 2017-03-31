Justice Malaba To Rule for 3 Years

Justice Luke Malaba is set to “rule Zimbabwe” for three years.

Sources reveal that Malaba who was this week announced to Zimbabwe’s most powerful post as the new Chief Justice, will preside until his constitutional retirement age of 70 in January 2020.

Malaba who is currently 67 years old, was born on 3 January 1951. Mnangagwa supporters however say their records say Malaba is 68 instead of the former.

Below is the short history of Zimbabwe’s Chief Justices since 1980.

2017 to current – Luke Malaba, a Ndebele who is known for opposing the verdict granting Robert Mugabe powers to hold the 2013 “NIKUV” elections, was appointed CJ yesterday 28th March 2017. He is set to hold the post till 2019.

2001 to 2017 – Godfrey Chidyausiku (A former minister in Mugabe’s cabinet, and a chief Mugabe propagandist who later on attempted staying on beyond the legal age of 70. He was blocked from his attempts and forced to retire this year.)

1990 to 2001 – Anthony Gubbay (a Jewish Zimbabwean, who was fired by Mugabe as punishement for ruling Mugabe’s violent land reform program unlawful)

1984 to 1990 – Enoch Dumbutshena, Zimbabwe’s first black judge in 1980 and served as Chief Justice from 1984 to 1990. He later attempted politics but failed as ZimEye reveals. Presidential aspirant Noah Manyika tells ZimEye he came out of the system to challenged Robert Mugabe.

1980 to 1984 – John Fieldsend, a British lawyer, the first Chief Justice of Zimbabwe. He was appointed for a fixed term and assumed office on 1 July 1980. Born in England, Sir John (as he later became) was brought up in Southern Rhodesia. After graduating in law he practised as an advocate in Bulawayo. In 1962 he was appointed a judge of the High Court, but resigned in 1968 in protest against the decision of the Appellate Court to grant judicial recognition to the government of former premier, Ian Smith. – ZimEye