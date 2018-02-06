Kadewere Shines In Sweden

Terrence Mawawa
Swedish based Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere found the back
of the net as his Djugardens side posted a 3-1
win over Syrianska in a friendly match.
The match was played in
preparation for the beginning of the 2018 season.
Kadewere led the attack for the his team and he
will be hoping to secure a starting berth in the
upcoming season.
After a pedestrian start to the match, Kadewere
managed to open the scoring in the 37th minute.
Second half goals from Kevin Kielin and Oliver
Granberg ensured victory for Djugardens.
Ramez Matti scored the consolation for Syrianska.
Kadewere had a chequered 2017 season marred by
injuries but he has vowed to cone back stronger and
score more goals this season.
Djugardens are also reportedly hoping to lure Chinese
based striker Nyasha Mushekwi for another spell at
the club.