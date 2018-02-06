Kadewere Shines In Sweden

Terrence Mawawa

Swedish based Zimbabwean international Tinotenda Kadewere found the back

of the net as his Djugardens side posted a 3-1

win over Syrianska in a friendly match.

The match was played in

preparation for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Kadewere led the attack for the his team and he

will be hoping to secure a starting berth in the

upcoming season.

After a pedestrian start to the match, Kadewere

managed to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

Second half goals from Kevin Kielin and Oliver

Granberg ensured victory for Djugardens.

Ramez Matti scored the consolation for Syrianska.

Kadewere had a chequered 2017 season marred by

injuries but he has vowed to cone back stronger and

score more goals this season.

Djugardens are also reportedly hoping to lure Chinese

based striker Nyasha Mushekwi for another spell at

the club.