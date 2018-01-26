Kaizer Chiefs Offload Katsvairo, Say Warriors Forward Is Now Excess Baggage

Terrence Mawawa|South African Soccer Giants, Kaizer Chiefs have offloaded Zimbabwean forward Michelle Katsvairo.

Katsvairo who had been loaned to unfashionable Tanzanian side Singinda FC for one season, returned to the Soweto Giants hoping to make an impression.

Katsvairo, who rose to prominence during his days at Chicken Inn managed to score only three goals for Chiefs since his return from Tanzania.

Katsvairo held a meeting with Kaizer Chiefs today and both parties agreed to terminate the contract that was supposed to end in 2019- by mutual consent.

“He( Katsvairo) is now free to look for another club because we have agreed to part ways by mutual consent. We wish him all the best in his endeavours,” said a club official.