Kangai Loses Bid To Stop NetOne Employing New CEO

Reward Kangai’s urgent chamber application to get an interdict to stop the recruitment of a CEO for NetOne was denied with costs.

The judge also pointed out that Mr Kangai could not have had a legitimate expectation of contract renewal since NetOne had not advised of such an intention 6 months before contract expiry as provided for in his employment contract.

The judge also noted that the employer-employee relationship had broken down.

The judge said he has no legal standing to bring such a court application as his employment contract expired on 30 June 2017.- state media