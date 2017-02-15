Kangai Slaps Herald With $1million Lawsuit

By Staff Reporter | Fired NetOne boss, Reward Kangai, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the state controlled Herald newspaper group for damages incurred over publishing stories which alleged that he was corrupt when he was still in charge of the mobile phone company.

In the summons submitted to the High Court seen by a local information technology online portal and issued to the Herald by Kangai’s attorney Tendai Biti, the former NetOne boss said the stories published by the Herald defamed him.

He said The Herald’s articles were wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff in that it was intended to be understood by the readers of the newspaper and its online edition that the plaintiff is a corrupt, dishonest and conniving and unworthy of his position as the Chief Executive officer of NetOne.