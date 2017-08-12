Karigoka Kaseke Wants Zodwa Wabantu’s Underwear Put On

Joicelyn Mutandwa | ZTA Chief Executive Officer, Karikoga Kaseke has demanded that Zodwa Wabantu puts on her panties if she is to be paid for taking part in the Harare Carnival Street Party next month.

Wabantu has risen to some strange kind of fame for wearing short dresses and no panties, getting invited to functions and earning herself some hard cash; but Karikoga told journalists that he will not pay for a pantyless performance from Zodwa thrashing her controversial lifestyle and source of income.

“I hope she will be having her pant,” Karikoga told journalists.

“We think she will understand where we are coming from. If she cannot perform in panties then we don’t want her. It will be taboo and the Chiefs will not like it; but maybe at the Private Club, those who want to see her without panties can go to the club,” he said.