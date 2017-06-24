Kasinauyo Death A Blow For Zim Football, Says Chris Sambo

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Harare for former Warriors player Edzai Kasinauyo memorial service held in Harare.

Footballers and fans indicated that the demise of Edzai is a blow to the football fraternity.

Veteran football administrator Chris Sambo said Edzai’s death is indeed a blow for Zimbabwean football since he was a Warrior among Warriors.

Family spokesperson Benson Nyanzira called for support from the football family pointing that a church service will be held tomorrow morning before his burial at Glen Forest in the afternoon.

Edzai passed away in South Africa at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre where he had been admitted.

He played for Caps United and Blackpool before moving to South Africa where he turned out for Cape Town Spurs, Moroka Swallows and Hellenic.

Edzai also turned out for the Warriors and was part of the Zimbabwean team which competed at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.- state media