KASINAUYO DEATH LATEST – LIVE KASINAUYO DEATH LATEST DETAILS – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Biyernes, Hunyo 16, 2017

The football fraternity has been plunged into mourning amid revelations that veteran football administrator Edzai Kasinauyo has passed on Friday. He was based in South Africa.

Join ZIMEYE LIVE BLAST as we look into the life of Kasinauyo and recent details of his death.