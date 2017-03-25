Kasukuwere Attacks Mnangagwa Media

TREVOR DONGO JETS INTO UK Stunner and Trevor LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Friday, March 24, 2017

Zanu-PF national secretary for the Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere, yesterday thumbed his nose at Women’s League members who accused him of trying to sabotage nationwide protests against Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, saying he was no pushover.

In an angry diatribe against The Herald on the sidelines of a Command Agriculture Field Day at Chaminuka Training Centre in Mt Darwin, Kasukuwere vowed to take on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe and The Herald, whom he accused of having an agenda to split the party and Government.

“I am not scared. I am not a pushover. I am not Joice Mujuru. Do you even think I am Joice Mujuru? No, I am not! So I just want to make it very clear to you, Herald. No. Stop this nonsense!”

Kasukuwere who was flanked by his half-brother Dickson Mafios, claimed Herald journalists had become a State security concern.

“You want to foment problems in the party, foment problems in the country. Allow us to concentrate on development. Stop being silly and idiotic.

“You are really now a source of security concern in this country. You have a tendency of trying to find stories, you write stories without a source. You say Kasukuwere did not support what was happening . . . I put money,” he said.

Kasukuwere and the Harare provincial commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe, were openly accused by members of the Women’s League for attempting to sabotage Wednesday’s protests against Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

Members of the Women’s League held demonstrations across the country on Wednesday, demanding the ouster of Sandi Moyo and Mahoka.

The two are accused of undermining the authority of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, denigrating Presidential appointments, corruption and creating parallel structures in the Women’s League.

Kasukuwere and Mashayamombe allegedly spent the better part of Tuesday night making frantic efforts to block the protests.

The pair was reportedly working with other bigwigs in various provinces.

However, Kasukuwere yesterday challenged The Herald to disclose its sources, which is unheard of.

“You write my name, and where is your source? That source must come out in the open.

“We know of course that some of you are on an agenda, factional agenda, trying to cause regime change. Forget it.”

The party leadership, he said, would support programmes from the Women’s League.

“So what has been going on, we support. Women have given us their petitions. We will look at the petition and the appropriate disciplinary measures must be taken.”

Challenged on his declaration that journalists at The Herald were a security threat, Kasukuwere claimed the paper was fronting a dangerous agenda: “You run away from reality, you want to create animosity in the party. You want to set an agenda . . .

“I am not into factions. I am not going to allow a situation where you undermine the sitting Head of State.”

He further accused journalists of hiding behind the newspaper by quoting unnamed sources.

“Some of them, who we know, some of them are criminals, who will give you those stories to try to further their agenda.

“We are not scared of them. So I am saying to The Herald, get your house in order. You are not saints. You are not people who can threaten us. You are trying to split the party for your own purposes. No. We respect the leadership of our country. All of them. President Mugabe, his vice presidents, all the way down the party.

“If somebody says Kasukuwere sabotaged this programmes and here is evidence and that person stands up, where is that person?”

He accused, without proffering evidence, Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly member Jimayi Muduvuri of being the source of the stories.

Asked who his rants were targeted at, Kasukuwere said: “Everybody is included. If you want me to include your minister, say it, I will also do it! If you want me to say Mushohwe, yes, all of you. I will take you on, all of you!

Meanwhile, Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha attacked rogue war veterans and youths criticising the Zanu-PF leadership. – State Media