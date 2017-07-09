Kasukuwere Blasts Herald’s “Command Lies”, Warns Jobs Are On The Line

Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has reacted angrily to the publication of a picture by State controlled media claiming to show him entering the house of a Guta RaMwari evangelist to allegedly seek divine intervention.

Kasukuwere, popularly known as Tyson, took to Twitter yesterday to accuse The Herald — which has given him negative publicity relentlessly since April — of pushing a Zanu PF factional agenda.In revealing tweets, the minister said there were “seismic” changes in Zanu PF, which he said The Herald was failing to see.

He warned that jobs of editors at the paper, which has aligned itself with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s faction, could be on the line. Kasukuwere described the story that accompanied the picture as nonsensical.

“I will go to meet church leaders and will respect their customs. I am Christian and will not get involved in occult nonsense,” he tweeted.

“They have failed completely to understand the seismic political movement underway. @herald will require a new pair of hands soon. It’s on.”

Kasukuwere in another tweet accused The Herald of spreading “command lies” after getting briefings from Mnangagwa’s faction known as Team Lacoste.

“Ignoring political reality is unavoidable if you are spell bound by command liars and survive on running a paper based on debriefs,” he said.

The minister said people were free to interpret his tweets anyway they wanted.

Kasukuwere, Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao — who are linked to the G40 faction — have been at the receiving end of bad coverage by the state media.

The ministers accuse Mnangagwa’s faction of using the newspapers, especially The Herald and The Sunday Mail, of pushing a faction agenda.

Kasukuwere and Moyo are suing the newspapers for defamation in separate cases, a development that was unheard of in the past as Zanu PF officials were considered immune to bad publicity from state media.

The two factions are fighting over President Robert Mugabe’s succession.- the standard