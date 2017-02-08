Kasukuwere Blocks Mnangagwa

Tyson Blocks Chadzamira’s Reinstatement

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has blocked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa describing the reinstatement of suspended provincial chairperson for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira as null and void.

Kasukuwere said the reinstatement of Chadzamira was initiated by desperate political elements in the ruling party. He said he would look into the matter on his return to the country.

Chadzamira, a staunch Team Lacoste (Mnangagwa) member was suspended by the First Lady Grace Mugabe two years ago after he had openly opposed the powerful women’s league boss’ perceived ascendancy to the Presidential post.

Mrs Mugabe kicked out Chadzamira and personally appointed Amasa Nhenjana a declared G-40 member.

Party insiders told ZimEye.com yesterday Kasukuwere was under immense pressure to redeem G-40’s dwindling political fortunes.

Kasukuwere expressed utter disgust at Chadzamira’s reinstatement.

“I am currently out of the country, I have not been fully briefed on the matter. I am shocked by the way things were done in Masvingo. This means I have to sort the mess when I come back,” said Kasukuwere.

Nhenjana described his demotion as ridiculous and absurd. “I am surprised they want to demote me after our resounding victory in the Bikita West by-election,” said Nhenjana.

Nhenjana attacked Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa for plotting his ouster.

“We know the people behind the whole issue. They want to sabotage party programmes in the province. We will expose them very soon,” said Nhenjana.