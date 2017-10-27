Kasukuwere Blocks Tsvangirai Aide From Occupying Town House

By Staff Reporter

Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has reportedly blocked MDC-T MP for Hatfield, Tapiwa Mashakada from ascending to the Harare City Council’s town clerk position.

Mashakada came up top in the recent interviews which were held to fill in the town clerk’s position.

The MDC-T’s economic adviser scored 1 534 points followed by Harare City Council’s human capital director Cainos Chingombe who got 1 394 point and Gweru town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza on 1 228 points.

According to NewsDay, Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, this week wrote to the Local Government Board and Parliament expressing reservations over Kasukuwere’s interference.

According to Manyenyeni,Kasukuwere said he was not happy to give Mashakada the top local government job because he (Mashakada) is a politician.

Manyenyeni told the private daily that although they had done their part in shortlisting the three, he had lodged a protest regarding allegations that Kasukuwere was trying to influence against the fair selection of the town clerk.

“Yes, I wrote a letter to the Local Government Board chairman and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government chairperson, Irene Zindi. The minister’s remarks are aimed at eliminating the candidate, who has merited the job,” he said.

However, Zindi said she had not yet received the letter from Manyenyeni.

Manyenyeni’s tenure as Harare mayor has been clouded by a series of contestations over the town clerk’s job. After the former town clerk, Tendai Mahachi was sacked, the council hired former banker, James Mushore, who was hounded out by Kasukuwere.

Already Kasukuwere has seemingly disapproved of the council’s preferred candidate, Mashakada.

Residents have continuously accused Harare City Council of failing to deliver on their expected service delivery, while the city councillors blame the ministry for meddling in their affairs, thereby paralysing service delivery.