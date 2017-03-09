Kasukuwere Brings Zanu PF Bulawayo To Order

ZANU-PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday called for an immediate end to the chaos rocking Bulawayo structures warning that such acts would result in the party performing badly in next year’s elections.

Kasukuwere’s sentiments come following violent demonstrations that rocked the party last Thursday and Sunday as a culmination of infighting within the provincial youth league.

Addressing a Provincial coordinating Committee at the Davies Hall provincial offices, Kasukuwere said the fights rocking Bulawayo bordered on pettiness saying the party would not tolerate such behaviour.

He said Bulawayo was backsliding to its former chaotic set up where the party was run through petitions and demonstrations.

“Zanu-PF is not in Bulawayo alone. Zanu-PF is in Zimbabwe, there are other places where the party is moving nicely, why shouldn’t it be in Bulawayo?

Why do we think that Bulawayo is where we can cause disturbances? To what end?

“What has happened in Bulawayo? Comrades we want order in Bulawayo, where there are differences, sit down, close the door and talk. The direction which you are taking unfortunately will not help anyone. It will not help the party,” said Kasukuwere.

“Insults against each other is not the way to go in the party, the party is about working together, be respectful of each other, yes among people there will be differences but those differences must not affect the party.”

Kasukuwere said the Bulawayo structures needed to work towards getting back seats that have eluded the party since 2000 adding that the province has for the first time in many years, a Cabinet minister who is a Member of Parliament (Cde Tshinga Dube). “We can’t continue, 20 years later, the MDC is still in control of City Hall. Zanu-PF must now take over and resolve the challenges that face the people here in Bulawayo. It’s critical for the party to be stable,” said Kasukuwere.

He challenged the party to make sure that it retains the six MPs who were voted into office during the 2015 by elections and not leave the party in disarray.

“What is happening here is that you will end up without anything to talk about. My appeal here is let’s get together and stay focused. Let’s not focus on petty fights, let’s focus on the bigger issue of strengthening our party. Don’t you want Zanu-PF to be strong?

“Don’t you want to overcome the MDC?” asked Kasukuwere.

He warned some members to desist from engaging in acts that embarrass Zanu-PF yet they contribute nothing to the party.

“You want to make a lot of noise like you brought anybody but when we say show us the people you have recruited, they don’t even constitute half of a district,” said Kasukuwere.

“What you are doing is a self defeating exercise. Any commotion in the party will not auger well for Zanu-PF. If you love Zanu- PF, stay focused.”

Responding to reports of some youths who resigned from their positions in Bulawayo, Kasukuwere said the party did not have a shortage of manpower and replacements would be found.

He said the party does not have any credible opposition with divisions rocking the MDCs and the problems bedevilling Dr Joice Mujuru to the point of forming a new party.

He said the party was being infiltrated by negative forces hence the need for vigilance and to rally behind President Mugabe ahead of the 2018 elections.

Kasukuwere said the party has withstood previous challenges and warned those working towards destabilising President Mugabe’s rule that the sun would soon set on them.

He said there were some characters who heap praises on President Mugabe during the day and plot his downfall under the cover of darkness. “We see some who are getting closer to treason, you are about to cross a line that should not be crossed. Don’t be used to do some things that will cost you,” saidKasukuwere.

He said the party was also aware of individuals disbursing money to fuel divisions in the party.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere yesterday revealed that Mpehlabayo Malinga had been promoted to the position of National deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. Previously he held the position of Secretary for External Affairs. – State Media