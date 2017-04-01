Kasukuwere Demo Rubbish – Tsenengamu

Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has rubbished the Zanu PF demonstration against National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere set for Mashonaland Central tomorrow.

State media reports that Zanu PF Mashonland Central Province is pressing for the ouster of Kasukuwere, accusing him of trying to sabotage recent Women’s League demonstrations. in a hard hitting statement circulating on social media Tsenengamu declares that he will not be unleashed as someone’s ‘dog of war’. See his statement below;

Godfrey Tsenengamu | Cdes l am not in.

Am not going to take part in tomorrow’s demonstration in Bindura. Say whatever you wish against me but l stand firm on this position. I remain true to the cause but am not a willing tool for abuse anymore.

I don’t support Kasukuwere and his cabal but no one should feel like they own me to a point of unleashing me as a dog of war against their foes. Whosoever gave those excessive powers to Kasukuwere to cause pandemonium in the party, still has the same authority to withdraw them and doesn’t need anyone to demonstrate to take back their power which they had rented to Kasukuwere.

The same way they booted out Cdes Mutsvangwa and Togarepi from the Politburo without a demonstration, they can do so to Kasukuwere without involving us. I don’t hate or despise anyone but am tired of this divide and rule tactic where divisions are perpetuated for the benefit of individuals against the collective interests of the party.

When War veterans wanted to protest against Kasukuwere, water cannons and tear gas were used on them. Espinah Nhari died after highlighting the same problem to the leadership.

Youth leaders were haunted out for challenging this cabal.

Main wing leaders and chairpersons in the provinces were booted out challenging G40.

When Kasukuwere would just fire elected chairpersons through a phone call it was okay with them. When he assumed the role of the Women’s League PC sidelining Chinomona, it was proper for them.

They want me to believe that all along they saw a woman in Kasukuwere and suddenly it has turned to be the opposite. For the first time we heard at the airport a new slogan ichiti “Pamberi naPC wedu vaKasukuwere” ko nhasi zvadii?

Can someone now tell me what has changed?

Convince me why we must do this today?

Whose game are we playing here?

Whose cause are we pursuing?

Who are we serving?

The game here is clear. Someone is not sincere but trying to play hide and seek games. After realising that the events of the past week were backfiring, someone somewhere wants to pass the blame to us for the fights that erupted in the G40 at their instigation.

In the past three days they have been everywhere as they were busy building bridges and mending relations that had gone sour in the past week and now they want us to appear to be vindictive so that they continue manipulating the G40 as they will be fearing an ascendancy to power of someone they have been made to hurt and thus the G40 will be scared and continue to fight in the corner of their master against us.

No

Not anymore

Akatora chikwambo chake kana zvapesana ngaasada kutishandisa, ndiye anoziva kwaakachitora nezvaakachitorera ngaanodzosera ega.

Hatidi kuzorana chifuta pamuromo kuti tiite sekunge tadyawo nyama yacho tese.

Vanoenda endai henyu but l am here telling you that this will backfire. Mvura inotevera payakambofamba napo.

INI KWETE NDARAMBA ZVEKUSHANDISANA NEKUITISANA.

Godfrey Tsenengamu