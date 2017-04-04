Kasukuwere Finally Wins

2

David Moyo| ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has won against instigators who claimed he is plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe. The attackers yesterday wanted to play “a Mujuru” on Kasukuwere.

In what has now exposed the state media, ZANU PF members opposed to the minister were allowed acres of space in the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled state media. For days running whole columns would be dedicated to accuse Kasukuwere of alleged insurrection, attacking the First Lady Grace Mugabe, and even for treason.

It finally turned out at the end of the day that the whole commotion was a mere tit for tat on Kasukuwere by a Herald journalist.


Following the rubble rousing yesterday, President Robert Mugabe has dismissed the case brought in calling for the minister’s ouster. SEE VIDEO BELOW (story continues below):


Mugabe was sought for intervention over the matter after the minister’s enemies said he is guilty of insurrection. But Mugabe says without having substantive evidence people were engaging in unproductive and unprocedural conduct. Mugabe did not stop there but went further to say Kasukuwere is a cabinet minister who is being ill treated, SEE VIDEO BELOW:

“This is what we have been saying from day one that Kasukuwere is being victimised,” a ZANU PF youth who identified himself as Frank Shuva said.

In reacting to the President’s declaration on Kasukuwere, Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters voiced disappointment some alleging he was being controlled by his wife, Grace and the voice of a woman believed to be Grace’s is heard in the background appearing to be instructing him on what to say.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleGovt Cars Confiscated
Next articlePolicemen Touched My Private Parts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sukukuviri

    Mugabe is Demented, cannot tell right from wrong, enemy from friend. Regai zvakadaro!

  • chihwa100

    what is he saying, tried to listen to the clip attentively but can hear words eeeeish