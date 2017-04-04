Kasukuwere Finally Wins

David Moyo| ZANU PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has won against instigators who claimed he is plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe. The attackers yesterday wanted to play “a Mujuru” on Kasukuwere.

Zanu PF pulling a Mujuru on Kasukuwere. In 2014 many thought the attack on Mujuru was masterminded by Jonathan but they were wrong — Kudzani Dojiwe (@kudzani_ndlovu) April 3, 2017

In what has now exposed the state media, ZANU PF members opposed to the minister were allowed acres of space in the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled state media. For days running whole columns would be dedicated to accuse Kasukuwere of alleged insurrection, attacking the First Lady Grace Mugabe, and even for treason.

It finally turned out at the end of the day that the whole commotion was a mere tit for tat on Kasukuwere by a Herald journalist.

This is Felex Share that Kasukuwere was threatening last weekend. His time to hit back pic.twitter.com/HUcO5Mx8px — mmatigari (@matigary) April 3, 2017



Following the rubble rousing yesterday, President Robert Mugabe has dismissed the case brought in calling for the minister’s ouster. SEE VIDEO BELOW (story continues below):

President Mugabe asks Chris Mushohwe the Minister of Information why state media is attacking Kasukuwere a cabinet minister pic.twitter.com/2LvMihdcW2 — Povo Zimbabwe (@povozim) April 3, 2017



Mugabe was sought for intervention over the matter after the minister’s enemies said he is guilty of insurrection. But Mugabe says without having substantive evidence people were engaging in unproductive and unprocedural conduct. Mugabe did not stop there but went further to say Kasukuwere is a cabinet minister who is being ill treated, SEE VIDEO BELOW:

“This is what we have been saying from day one that Kasukuwere is being victimised,” a ZANU PF youth who identified himself as Frank Shuva said.

In reacting to the President’s declaration on Kasukuwere, Emmerson Mnangagwa supporters voiced disappointment some alleging he was being controlled by his wife, Grace and the voice of a woman believed to be Grace’s is heard in the background appearing to be instructing him on what to say.