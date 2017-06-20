Kasukuwere Fumes Over Used Condoms

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017

Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere has fumed at used condoms, bottles and other forms of litter that have accumulated at many of Harare’s illegal dumpsites. Minister Kasukuwere said failure by the City Council to deal with litter is not acceptable.

He came face to face with the litter in Glen Norah during his tour of Harare’s road rehabilitation programme. “No, no mai Ncube, (acting town clerk) we cannot have this, sure how can we have used condoms, bottles and all this mess in our city. No, this is not how a city should be. Why are you collecting refuse? No, this is too much. This is a danger to children because they will come and play in this mess,” fumed Minister Kasukuwere. He added that Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni was right on the need to priorities service delivery as they are currently giving preference to sport. “So when will we have them cleaned up, when? Tell me Mai Ncube! He asked.

“She said they have been facing challenges because their refuse collection fleet is down. “Much of our fleet is down, we are awaiting the procurement of refuse collection vehicles,” she said. But minister Kasukuwere was not convinced as he said, “ so you will only clean this when you have bought vehicles. Ncube then said by Friday the mess would be cleaned but Minister Kasukuwere said, “No in 24 hours this mess should be cleaned. I want to see this gone.” – state media