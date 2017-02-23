Kasukuwere In Election Rigging Storm

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| As the political turbulence continues unabated in the faction ridden ruling Zanu PF party, National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has been accused by members of the rival faction Team Lacoste, of tilting today’s provincial polls in favour of the G-4O Team.

Kasukuwere has also been accused of influencing the reversal of Ezra Ruvai Chadzamira’s reinstatement as the provincial chairperson. The relentless Chadzamira , a strong member of the Team Lacoste said to be firmly behind the Midlands godfather, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa took on Retired Colonel Mutero Johannes Masanganise, a member of the G-40 Team in the battle to land the party’s top post in the province.

Party sources alleged to ZimEye.com that Kasukuwere clandestinely addressed polling officers at the command centre at the Chevron Hotel and instructed them to tilt the elections in favour of G-40 members.

“Kasukuwere was at Chevron Hotel today where he addressed officials at the command centre. He conspired with Masvingo Urban Constituency MP , Daniel Shumba to rig the polls. Perceived G-40 rivals were barred from attending the caucus meeting addressed by Kasukuwere and Shumba,”claimed a party official.

Party officials also accused Kasukuwere of tampering with the electoral college. “The whole process is fraught with irregularities because Kasukuwere has already manipulated crucial documents. He is battling to tilt the results in favour of his G-40 allies,”said the officials. The hefty politician (Kasukuwere) was spotted at Chevron Hotel where he briefed party officials. Efforts to get a comment from Kasukuwere were fruitless.