Kasukuwere Mourns Ezekiel Guti Jr

Ray Nkosi | Exiled Zanu PF politician Savior Kasukuwere has come out to mourn the late Ezekiel Guti Junior.

Wrote Kasukuwere on twitter, “We begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget. RIP shamwari.”

The state media reported that Guti Junior the son of the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church died while in South Africa.

Guti Jr (35) son of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and his wife Apostle Eunor Guti died today in South Africa where he was battling for his life in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool on Christmas day.

Guti Jr was in South Africa for the Holiday with his family. ZAOGA’s Acting Secretary General Reverend Misheck Nyambo confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon in a statement.