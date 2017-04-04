Kasukuwere Officially Missing | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere is officially missing, ZimEye has established.

As rumours continued to swell on the minister’s whereabouts, ZimEye is reliably informed the man is officially off duty.

The under fire ZANU PF Commissar before yesterday’s statement by President Robert Mugabe, traveled to meet the President and wept before the Head Of State seeking solace, sources say. “Kasukuwere went to the President and wept before him and the President gave him leave of absence for 2 weeks,” a close source told ZimEye.

Mugabe would in return soon come out and was filmed making a stuttered statement defending Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere was meant to be on duty today, Tuesday. “But you cannot expect a person facing such allegations to be in public,” they continued.

Efforts to obtain a direct comment from the man himself were fruitless at the time of writing as his phone continuously bumped into voicemail.

    Mugabe is not well. He cannot be expected to carry the burden of running a country like Zimbabwe with its myriad of problems. There are no solutions to tackle the comatose economy, dying industries ,poor agricultural production and minerals that will remain buried in Mother Earth in the absence of policies that will attract investors .To add insult to injury Zimbabwe has one of the highest taxation rates in the world with all funds raised wasted on a bulky civil service which is gobbling 90 of the taxes raised.The country is desperate for a new beginning a new direction but sadly no new ideas are expected from this dead Mugabe led government . It’s a very sad situation.