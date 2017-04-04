Kasukuwere Officially Missing | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere is officially missing, ZimEye has established.

Where do you think Kasukuwere is?

As rumours continued to swell on the minister’s whereabouts, ZimEye is reliably informed the man is officially off duty.

Speaker: Is there any further debate? “Kasukuwere nhasi haana kuuya”, responded Hon Mutseyami #OpenParlyZW @Hon_Kasukuwere @KalabashMedia — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) April 4, 2017

The under fire ZANU PF Commissar before yesterday’s statement by President Robert Mugabe, traveled to meet the President and wept before the Head Of State seeking solace, sources say. “Kasukuwere went to the President and wept before him and the President gave him leave of absence for 2 weeks,” a close source told ZimEye.

Mugabe would in return soon come out and was filmed making a stuttered statement defending Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere was meant to be on duty today, Tuesday. “But you cannot expect a person facing such allegations to be in public,” they continued.

Efforts to obtain a direct comment from the man himself were fruitless at the time of writing as his phone continuously bumped into voicemail.