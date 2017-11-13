Kasukuwere Re-arranges ZANU PF

Zanu-PF has directed all its structures in all provinces to conduct inter-district meetings this coming weekend where the party leadership will explain current developments in the party following the sacking of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a circular to all provinces last week, zanu-pf Secretary for the Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere said senior leadership would address the meetings.

“All provinces are hereby directed to convene provincial inter-district meetings on the 17th and 18th of November 2017.

“The Commissariat Department shall deploy senior party leaders to come and address the meetings explaining to the generality of the party members the developments currently taking place in the party.

“It is important that all party district officials attend the meetings in order to get direction from the party leadership,” Kasukuwere said. He added that the provinces would be advised on which leader would address them.

President Mugabe last week fired Mr Mnangagwa from Government for, among several reasons, deceit, disloyalty and conduct inconsistent with his official duties.

The Politburo subsequently fired Mr Mnangagwa from the ruling party on Wednesday last week. A number of Mr Mnangagwa’s allies also face disciplinary action for dabbling in factional politics aimed at undermining the authority of the President.

Apart from the inter-district meetings, the revolutionary party has also directed its party structures to elect new Central Committee members by Friday this week.- state media