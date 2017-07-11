Kasukuwere Reads Riot Act To Harare Mayor Over Used Condoms

Staff Reporter | Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere came out guns blazing this week in Glen Norah where used condoms, cans and bottles are dominating refuse sites as they have not been collected for ages.

“This is not the way to run a city Mai Ncube. Children risk catching disease from these sites. I want this gone as soon as possible!”

He charged at the acting mayor and seemed to agree with Bernard Manyenyeni that refuse collection should be top priority.

Mrs. Ncube stated that garbage fleets were down and logistics were challenged. But Kasukuwere could have none of that.

“Just tell me when this will be taken care of!” The minister fumed.