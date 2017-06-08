Kasukuwere Rushes to King Lion Bus Disaster

Staff Reporter| Local Government and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has had to urgently leave a Local Government Capacity Enhancement Meeting in Bulawayo to rush to attend to the King Lion bus accident in Karoi where at least 43 people have been confirmed dead.

Kasukuwere was scheduled to deliver closing remarks at the end of the meeting where he was guest of honour together with Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Abednico Ncube currently taking place at a Bulawayo Hotel.

Speaking oh his behalf, his Ministry’s Principal Director Erica Jones said that Kasukuwere has had to unfortunately leave the meeting to rush to attend to the accident as chairman of the National Civil Protection Unit.

Jones said the accident has shocked the entire nation and the Minister has to rush out as the matter involves many lives that have been lost.

Kasukuwere is expected to declare the accident as a National Disaster as soon as he gets to the scene of the accident.