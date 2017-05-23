Kasukuwere Shoots Mbalekwa Down, Kicks Him Out

The Zanu PF winning candidate for Chiwundura constituency primary elections, Pearson Mbalekwa has withdrawn his candidature due to personal commitments.

Mbalekwa was declared winner of the Chiwundura primary elections by Zanu PF National Deputy Political Commissar, Omega Hungwe after polling 1511 votes.

He withdrew his candidature this Tuesday afternoon at a media briefing held at the party’s offices in Gweru.

Mbalekwa told journalists that he withdrew his candidature voluntarily so that he could focus on personal commitments.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Cornelius Mupereri said the runner up in the primary elections, Brown Ndlovu is now the party’s official candidate for the Chiwundura by-election scheduled for next month.

Brown came second in the primary elections after polling 1196 votes.

This comes after the Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere shot down Mbalekwa’s candidature.

Speaking in Mexico City yesterday where he is part of President Robert Mugabe ‘s delegation, Kasukuwre said it is indiscipline to allow Mbalekwa to stand in the primaries as his candidature, out of 21 participants, was not approved by the party leadership.

The Chiwundura seat fell vacant following the death of Kizito Chivamba who died after a short illness last month.- Agencies