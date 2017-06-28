Kasukuwere Starts Clean Up

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has appointed Harare lawyer Virginia Mudimu to lead a tribunal to investigate Chitungwiza councillors who were suspended in April on corruption allegations.

Mudimu, a lawyer with Chinamasa, Mudimu and Maguranyanga Legal Practitioners, will head a team that comprises of one L Muzondo and A Karonga with one T Chinganga being the secretary of the tribunal.

“I hereby appoint you as chairperson of a tribunal to inquire into allegations levelled against the councillors in terms of section 114a of the Urban Councils Act as amended by the Local Government Act. Chitungwiza Municipality shall bear the cost of the inquiry,” part of the letter sent to Mudimu by Kasukuwere read.

The tribunal will probe suspended mayor Phillip Mutoti and his councillors on allegations that they stole State land worth $7 million, among other charges.

Kasukuwere suspended the councillors following an internal audit, which exposed plunder, where city fathers were allegedly illegally selling themselves stands.

The explosive internal audit report stated that council staff and councillors were identifying undeveloped stands and submitting them for verification before allocating them to themselves and their associates.

The report listed all councillors, including those from the ruling party, as having benefited from the illegal land sales, with Charamba Mlambo reportedly improperly selling at least 46 stands, while Lameck Chibvongodze allegedly sold 32 stands.

Some of the named land looters have had a drastic change in lifestyle.-Newsday