Kasukuwere Summons Tsvangirai Councillors

Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has summoned the MDC-T run Norton town council.

Kasukuwere, who is notorious for firing opposition run local authorities, invited the Norton Town council after Temba Mliswa, who represents the area had complained about poor service delivery.

“With regards to this meeting board affiliates under the Norton Advisory Board are to send 3 people each to attend this crucial meeting aimed at discussing issues of Service Delivery in Norton. Also present will be the Norton Secretary and the Norton Town Council Chairperson,” reads part of the notice circulated to Norton residents by Mliswa’s offices.

The meeting is due Monday at Kasukuwere’s government offices in Harare.