Kasukuwere Tackles Mnangagwa, Nullifies Jaboon Suspension

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| As the protracted factional battles continue in the troubled ruling party Zanu PF, National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere has nullified the suspension of Provincial Commissar, Jeppy Jaboon.

Kasukuwere lambasted Team Lacoste members for harbouring what he termed clandestine moves to dethrone President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking in Masvingo last week, Kasukuwere said Jaboon was the bona fide Provincial Commissar. He claimed some senior political figures were behind Jaboon’s said suspension.

Provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, a known Mnangagwa adviser and other fellow Team Lacoste members suspended Jaboon, who is a self a declared G-40 member.

Kasukuwere said Jaboon was the legitimate provincial commissar and added those who “purportedly suspended” him were daydreaming.

“We have not suspended anyone in Masvingo. As far as I am concerned, Jaboon is still the provincial commissar.

He added: “The suspension does not hold water, therefore it is null and void. We do not care who you are, if you go against party principles we will kick you out.”