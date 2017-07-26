Kasukuwere Unleashes The Whip

Staff Reporter| The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere has suspended three Harare City Councillors with immediate effect.

The suspended councillors are Paula Macharangwanda (Belvedere, Ward 5), Wilton Janjazi (Ward 38, Kuwadzana – Kuwadzana 5, 6 & 7) and Urayai Mangwiro (Ward 37, Kuwadzana – Kuwadzana 1,2,3,4, Crowbrough North & Northern side of Cherima.)

The councillors were allegedly suspended for flouting tender procedures when they awarded a US$13.8 million contract for the rehabilitation of Firle Sewer Treatment Plant to an unregistered local company (Energy Resources Africa Consortium.)

Accordingly, the suspended Councillors will have to appear before a Tribunal, established in terms of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act of 2016 as provided for in the Constitution.

Finer details on the suspensions were not yet available at the time of writing.