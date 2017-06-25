Kasukuwere Warns “Lazy” MPs

Zanu PF says legislators must deliver on the pre-election promises for the party to win resoundingly in the 2018 elections.

The call was made by the Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere who was addressing party supporters in Hopley.

He said the electorate has the power to ensure legislators who did not deliver would not be voted into power hence it is critical for them to work towards ensuring key interventions that improve residents lives are dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Harare South legislator, Shadreck Mashayamombe underscored the need for the party to win resoundingly in the 2018 elections, ensuring the National Political Commissar that opposition political parties have no support in the area.

The Zanu PF legislator also donated 300 pairs of shoes to children in the constituency as a gesture of giving back to the community.

Harare South is one of the areas urgently needing a major overhaul as many of the residents have no access to clean running water, electricity and a standardised road network.- state media