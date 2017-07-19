Kasukuwere Wins Again As Mugabe’s Politburo Rejects Tawengwa Suspension

President Robert Mugabe chaired a Politburo meeting this afternoon which endorsed National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere’s position on the sacking of Charles Tawengwa as Harare Provincial chair.

The provincial leadership while being cheered on by the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled state media had booted out interim chairperson, Charles Tavengwa accusing him of sabotaging party programmes including interfering with selection of candidates to contest in the Harare East by-elections.

Kasukuwere resisted this move insisting that disciplinary action would be taken against party officials in Harare who announced the suspension of party provincial chairperson Charles Tavengwa for allegedly sabotaging party activities.

The state media reports the 310th ordinary session of the Zanu PF Politburo ended at the party headquarters in Harare with a resolution that the recent sacking of Tawengwa from the Harare Provincial Chair is null and void.

The Politburo also concluded that Justice Zvandasara and his team that had been elevated should vacate the provincial offices.

Briefing journalists after the meeting this evening, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatious Chombo said the decision was taken to prevent disorder in the party and to warn other provinces that disorder will not be tolerated.

Regarding the issue of the party’s National Political Commissar, Kasukuwere who is facing allegations of imposing candidates and working to unseat the President, Dr Chombo said the issue is still being deliberated upon by the presidium.

This follows the tabling of the report by the probe team led by the National Assembly Speaker, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, President Robert Mugabe said the Politburo meeting is being held in the backdrop of a bumper harvest due to the good rains and good planning.

He urged relevant authorities to ensure that adequate storage space and silos are in place to keep the harvest, adding that the government may consider selling the excess grain to neighbouring countries.

The Politburo meeting was also briefed on preparations for this Friday’s Presidential Youth Interface rally to be held in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province.