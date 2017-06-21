Kasukuwere Wins | BREAKING NEWS

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017

Savior Kasukuwere has won.

Kasukuwere’s enemies wanted him out of his Political Commissar post today, declaring another D-Day which failed to materialise.

The state media reports that an extraordinary meeting of the Zanu PF Politburo has ended at the party headquarters in Harare, with an announcement that the Presidium will make a final decision on the fate of the party’s National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere has lately been under fire following demonstrations held in various provinces including his home province, Mashonaland Central, where Zanu PF supporters demanded that he be relieved of his duties as National Commissar, accusing him of fanning factionalism in the party by creating parallel structures.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, said a report on the outcome of investigations on allegations against Kasukuwere were read to Politburo members page by page.

“The report will be digested by the presidium which will make a decision at a later date,” he said.

The team which investigated the accusations against Kasukuwere was led by National Assembly Speaker, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Meanwhile, the late Dick ‘Chinx’ Chingaira has been declared a liberation war hero.

Making the announcement in Harare today, Khaya Moyo said Chinx will be buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre at a day to be announced soon.`