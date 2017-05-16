Kasukuwere Wins, Politburo Called Off

Staff Reporter | The ruling Zanu PF Party saw drama today when a crucial indaba the state media claims was meant to “seal Saviour Kasukuwere’s fate,” was cancelled at the last minute.

It is history and Kasukuwere will now live as the first National Commissar to survive a dirty state media assassination attempt as the part for the first time since independence went abrupt in this fashion.

Even as the meeting as it was in its original construct was already empty of a Kasukuwere mention, as the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled media erroneously reported it as such, there was no way enemies of the National Political Commissar were going to get their day.

The state media embarrassed themselves when learned journalists noted how the tax payer funded media houses are now an assassination mouth piece.

The state media this afternoon reported that the Zanu-PF Politburo meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow at the party’s headquarters has been cancelled

“The meeting has been postponed and all Politburo members are being advised of the development,” the party’s secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo said.

“We will let you know of the new date but for now there is nothing,” said Chombo, as it became clear this is the first time a Politburo meeting has been abruptly cancelled in this way.