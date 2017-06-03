Kasukuwere Wins Support from Disabilities Community

Embattled Local Government minister and ZANU PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has been heavily defended by the disabilities community with Rowdy Mabhaudhi, a ZANU PF district official and disability movement leader wading in his support.

Rowdy Mabhaudhi was speaking to a group of ZANU PF supporters in Murehwa Mash East on Monday Afternoon and the latest development follows statements from many war veterans who say Kasukuwere is a mere victim of war and infighting in the party.

Speaking to the crowd Mabhaudhi said that Saviour Kasukuwere can never be labeled a traitor or a plotter against the President . Mabhaudhi implored the crowd to use reason and not emotions when engaging in such discussions throughout the party structures.

Mabhaudhi mentioned that detractors of the President feared Saviour Kasukuwere as he had demonstrated unparalleled prowess in mobilizing people for the million man march, among other programs that were driven by “Tyson” as he is affectionately known.

Gift Rowdy Mabhaudhi was appointed Chairman of the special advisory board on empowerment and was special interest councillor in the city of Harare.

Sources claimed that Mabhaudhi was already on the ground campaigning for President Mugabe and ZANU Pf ahead of the much anticipated 2018 election. The Murehwa meeting was part of his personal efforts to help ZANU pf secure a much needed victory against the united opposition .