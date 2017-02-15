Kaukonde Dumps Mutasa

Staff Reporter | Millionaire businessman Ray Kaukonde who is funding the factional fights within the beleaguered Zimbabwe People First party has dumped his main man Didymus Mutasa at his hour of need.

Kaukonde who has been splashing out thousands of dollars into the party in a bid to buy his way to challenging incumbent party President Joice Mujuru for the presidency leading to a split in the party has failed to rescue his faction leader Mutasa from the wrath of the deputy sheriff.

Mutasa had his two top-of-the-range vehicles and household property attached over legal fees he owes lawyers who represented him in his fight to challenge his dismissal from ZANU PF.

On February 1 this year, the Sheriff unsuccessfully attempted to attach property at the politician’s Umwinsdale house after the workers at the residence locked up the gates and doors.

This week, the Sheriff succeeded in attaching the property in the presence of Mutasa. The Sheriff will today remove the attached assets from 13D 16 Chishawasha Road in Umwinsdale.

Two SUVs, a Land Rover Discovery and a Range Rover Sport, will be driven away together with an assortment of household goods. Household goods under attachment include:

Three sets of leather sofas, dining table and eight chairs, two fridges, a coffee table and stools, two water tanks, microwave, carpets, television stands, Kipor generator, DStv decoder, DVD player and two flower pots.