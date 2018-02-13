Kazembe Kazembe Confronts ZIFA, SRC Over Bickering

Terrence Mawawa | Sport, Art and Recreation Minister Kazembe
Kazembe is gravely concerned about the warring between ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).
Kazembe has reportedly confronted ZIFA and the (SRC) in a bid to resolve the impasse between the two organisations.
Kazembe will hold an emergency meeting with representatives of the two organisations this week.
The two parties were involved in an ugly fight over the weekend.
According to a daily paper, ZIFA will be represented by its
president Philip Chiyangwa, vice-president Omega
Sibanda and board member (finance) Philemon
Machana while the SRC will have their chairman
Edward Siwela and acting director general Joseph
Muchechetere as its representatives.
The football governing body has accused SRC of interfering with
their electoral matters.