Kazembe Kazembe Confronts ZIFA, SRC Over Bickering

Terrence Mawawa | Sport, Art and Recreation Minister Kazembe

Kazembe is gravely concerned about the warring between ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Kazembe has reportedly confronted ZIFA and the (SRC) in a bid to resolve the impasse between the two organisations.

Kazembe will hold an emergency meeting with representatives of the two organisations this week.

The two parties were involved in an ugly fight over the weekend.

According to a daily paper, ZIFA will be represented by its

president Philip Chiyangwa, vice-president Omega

Sibanda and board member (finance) Philemon

Machana while the SRC will have their chairman

Edward Siwela and acting director general Joseph

Muchechetere as its representatives.

The football governing body has accused SRC of interfering with

their electoral matters.