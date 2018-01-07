KENYA EXILE ?: Jonso Responds To ‘Murderous” Junta That Wants To Assassinate Him

By Paul Nyathi | The government of Kenya has disputed information that Zimbabwe’s former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo is in that country in the government’s hands.

In an interview on Kenyan national television on Saturday, Kenyan Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe denied claims that Moyo is in the country as a political refugee. Below is Prof. Moyo’s response posted on Twitter this afternoon.

I’m on Twitter; not in Kenya. It’s an open secret that ZanuPF putschists who are insecure in their military coup imagine I’m in Kenya or want me to be in Kenya so they can send their murderous SAS snipers there, after their attempt to assassinate me in Harare on 15 November 2017! https://t.co/MJ61OeCTse

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 7, 2018