KENYA EXILE ?: Jonso Responds To ‘Murderous” Junta That Wants To Assassinate Him

10

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • wilbert

    Good one! Let’s see if the snipers can get you on twitter!

  • sarah Mahoka

    woof woof from a distance.

  • chikotikoti

    most idiotic comment ive ever seen even for you Wilbert!. As the saying goes, the beware-the long arm of the law

  • chikotikoti

    Being on twitter does not make you “the bullet-proof proffessor”! Uchakuvadzisa munhu iwe—

  • Vangodza

    Good day jonso/ tweeter man/ matsanga/grace doctorate author/$million thief / failed blue ocean dossier author/ tsholotsho fc /etc. One day is one day. I told you long time back that its tweeter Vs AK47.

  • Ras

    Johnso, there was never an assassination attempt on you, bro. No sniper can miss that big head of yours.

  • Rachel Gross-weiner

    Johnso those snippers are after you and when they get you they will snip something off you haha.

  • Zemex

    Uriduzvi chikotikoti

  • mai Chibwe

    Mnangagwa should tweet back to announce that he (Mnangagwa) is sleeping well these days, which he is doing more than Moyo and has already done it for longer than the boot was on the other foot when Moyo had the AK47.

    OOOOH how quickly the mind forgets.

  • Kirawa

    SAS Snippers missing such a big head. Be serious