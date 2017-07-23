Kenya Holds Off Zimbabwe 22-41 | RUGBY LATEST

By Sports Reporter| The 2017 Africa Rugby Gold Cup yesterday saw Kenya holding off Zimbabwe by a 41-22 score. The match was played at the Hartsfield Rugby Ground in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The win means Kenya are one step away from reclaiming the continental title they last won in 2013 and that will be achieved if they pick a win over defending champions Namibia on July 27 in Windhoek.

Thank you for the correction 🇿🇼2⃣2⃣ – 3⃣8⃣🇰🇪 https://t.co/glBdIx7kLE — Zimbabwe Rugby (@zimbabwerugby) July 22, 2017

Martin Owila at the back of the maul touches down.. Mukidza converts

Zimbabwe 22 Kenya 31#RugbyAfricaGoldCup #SimbaNiMoja — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) July 22, 2017

Zimbabwe punish a Kenyan error and score under the posts.. Makwanya converts

Zimbabwe 22 Kenya 24#RugbyAfricaGoldCup #SimbaNiMoja — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) July 22, 2017

The crowd bursts into life.. Two points separate the two sides — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) July 22, 2017

#RugbyAfricaGoldCup 🇿🇼coming back into the game 2⃣ point difference ’54 — Zimbabwe Rugby (@zimbabwerugby) July 22, 2017