Kenya Holds Off Zimbabwe 22-41 | RUGBY LATEST

0

By Sports Reporter| The 2017 Africa Rugby Gold Cup yesterday saw Kenya holding off Zimbabwe by a 41-22 score. The match was played at the Hartsfield Rugby Ground in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The win means Kenya are one step away from reclaiming the continental title they last won in 2013 and that will be achieved if they pick a win over defending champions Namibia on July 27 in Windhoek.

 

