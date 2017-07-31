Kenya’s Election IT Boss Shot Dead

As Kenyan elections draw closer, the country’s head of the election commission has been shot dead.

The IEBC’s ICT manager Chris Msando was killed in a suspected act of torture.

“There was no doubt he was tortured and murdered,” said the commission’s chairperson, Wafula Chebukati.

Tension is high as the presidential election is expected to be a close race between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and long-time opponent Raila Odinga.

Police said on Monday that the bodies of Mr Msando and an unidentified woman had been found in the Kikuyu area on the outskirts of Nairobi and taken to the city mortuary.

Details of the murder were still coming through as the country went into High Alert mode.