Kenya’s Presidential Election Re-run On Hold in 4 Counties

It is unclear whether four counties in western Kenya will be able to cast their vote in the country’s Presidential Elections.

This was so after the Electoral Commission postponed indefinitely the repeat elections which were scheduled for Saturday.

Commission chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, says the decision to move back the voting date was due to security concerns.

There have been violent protests in opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) strongholds in Kimusu, Homa Bay, Migori, and Bungoma, which have prevented residents from participating in the elections.

Chebukati explains that Friday’s decision to cancel the election follows cases of insecurity in which officials were attacked and poll materials destroyed.

At least five people have been confirmed to have died since Thursday.

Chebukati says the safety of staff is paramount.

The areas which are NASA strongholds have been affected by violent protests and disruptions. Musalia Mudavadi, NASA’s

spokesperson says the boycott is a clear indication that residents do not recognise this election run as legitimate.

Meanwhile, five polling stations in Trukana county in the northern parts of the country will open for voting on Saturday.

Extreme weather had prevented residents from casting their ballots on Thursday.- SABC