Kenyatta Wins Elections With 98.2% Of Votes Cast

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected in a presidential poll rerun that was marred by violence and a boycott by the main opposition coalition, electoral officials said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday said Kenyatta won 98.2 percent of the votes cast in the October 26 election, according to results from 265 out of 290 constituencies, plus ballots from the diaspora.

Raila Odinga, leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition alliance, received 0.9 percent of the votes, according to to the IEBC. There were other six other candidates who received the rest of the vote.

In a victory speech after the IEBC’s announcement, Kenyatta said the result was a “re-validation” of the voters’ will following the annulment of the August 8 poll.

“This was nothing more than … a statement of their national intent,” he said.

“The people of Kenya have decided, the IEBC have made their announcement as to the verdict in a free and fair democratic election,” added the 55-year-old president.

Odinga is expected to deliver a speech on Tuesday.

Low turnout

The election was marked by a low turnout with many voters not showing up to cast their ballots.

According to the IEBC, 38.84 percent of the registered voters turned up to cast their ballot – that is 7.6 million of the 19.6 million registered voters. – AlJazeera