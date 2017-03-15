Khama Billiat Misses Sundowns trip to Uganda

Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns star player, Khama Billiat will again miss out on the Brazilians’ CAF Champions league first round second leg tie against Uganda giants, Kampala City FC on Saturday 18 March 2017.

The 26-year-old Masandawana playmaker failed to pass a late fitness test to feature in tonight’s Absa premier league match against Polokwane City F.C forcing coach Pitso Mosimane to drop his star player on the 42- delegation team to travel to Uganda for the important CAF Champions league match against Kampala City on Saturday.

Billiat has not been in action since sustaining an injury during the team’s encounter against Platinum Stars on February 21st, missing three league matches, the Nedbank Cup clash and the first leg of the CAF Champions League match against Kampala City F.C last week.

The unavailability of Billiat is a big blow for Mamelodi Sundowns who were hoping the Zimbabwean star would be fully fit to travel to Kampala for the second leg after a slender lead of 2-1 in the first leg. – Soca263