Khama, Mugabe Row As Botswana Is Accused Of Torturing Zimbos

Zimbabwean security officials are seized with cases of alleged assaults and torture of Zimbabwean nationals who are illegally settled in neighbouring Botswana.

The country’s Western Region Immigration Department said an average of 2400 Zimbabweans are deported from Botswana every month with a significant number reporting incidents of abuse.

“We receive an average of 2400 repatriations a month from our four ports of entry as the western region. Half of these complain of assault and in some extreme cases we send them back for treatment at the hands of the Botswana authorities. We sometimes receive information on  cases of Zimbabweans being shot,” Western Region Assistant Immigration Officer, Mr Blessing Marwa said.

The ZBC News caught up with an alleged victim, Mr Misheck Siziba who claimed that he was inhumanly treated while in a detention camp after he had overstayed.

“I was assaulted while undressed at the hands of Botswana security officials for having overstayed in the neighboring country. The police beat us in detention camps before handing us over to the chiefs who further subjected us to more beatings in front of the community. They also took away my passport,” Siziba said.

These reports come as the world commemorated World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, amid calls for every person to be treated with respect and dignity. – State Media

  • Nomusa Garikai

    2 400 Zimbabweans are being deported from Botswana every month and they are all coming back home to be thrown on the mount Everest high unemployed heap. Ever soon, SA will start deporting the 220 000 Zimbabweans whose special permit will be expiring. They too will be thrown on the rejects heap. It is now so high those at the top can hardly breath because the air is so thin and those at the bottom are being crashed by the sheer weight of those above them.

    We will live to regret every hour and every day we have done nothing to get our economy back on track. Like it or not, all these people we are throwing away as rejects are humans beings and there is a heavy price to be paid when we treat someone as if they were an animal!

