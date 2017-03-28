Khama Quits State House, Leaves Mugabe Hanging

Obert Mundevere Ncube |  Zimbabweans have one more reason to envy their neighbours after Botswana’s President Ian Khama announced that he will be stepping down in the year a 94-year-old Mugabe will be standing for re-election, 2018.

As Mugabe remains hanging on a thread at the age of 93 amid a pro Mnangagwa insurrection, Khama has called it quits.

The Southern Times newspaper Monday says President Khama, who also leads the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), will be replaced by his deputy President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Seretse Ian Khama – the son of Sir Seretse Khama, Botswana’s first post-independence leader – took over as president in April 2008.

He was the chosen successor of Festus Mogae, who stepped down at the end of his second term, after a decade at the helm.

The younger Khama secured a five-year term in October 2009 after the BDP swept to victory in a parliamentary election.

He secured a second term following the August 2014 polls, in which his party won most of the seats.

He had been Botswana’s vice-president since 1998.

The forthcoming transfer of power will take place during the BDP congress, the Southern Times newspaper reported.

  • Royal Mthwakazi

    A typical BDP strategic modus operandi – clever guys indeed. Like in the UK, the Botswana Constitution allows the Deputy President to take over should the incumbent quit the Presidency mid term.

    So, the BDP Presidents have been quitting mid term, so that the Deputy moves in and sells himself to the voters for the rest of the term.

    By the time elections are due, the people have become used to the Presidential face and have accepted him.

    No wonder the BDP has been sweeping the elections since independence; not discounting the Seretse Khama factor.

    They have a nice, well laid out succession plan; where they dont wait till late to introduce the new face of the party!!

  • Siyabonga

    Can someone from there teach ZANU puriz?